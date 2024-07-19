Telangana: Mallu Ravi Accuses BRS, BJP of 'Goebbelsian campaign'

Hyderabad: Congress MP Mallu Ravi accused the BRS and the BJP of engaging in a "Goebbelsian campaign," aimed at spreading misinformation about the Congress government's commitment to farmer debt relief.

Ravi said that this negative propaganda had contributed to the Congress losing some seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Despite this setback, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had upheld his promise to the farmers to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Rs 31,000-crore initiative for 69 lakh farmers, has positioned Telangana as a leading state for farmer support, he added.

Mallu recalled the historic debt waiver implemented during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure in the UPA government.

Congress MPs, including Balram Naik, have planned thanksgiving programmes across various constituencies to express gratitude for the support and to reaffirm their commitment to the electorate.

A sub-committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to implement the Rythu

Bharosa scheme, further solidifying the Congress government's dedication to the agricultural sector, he said. Within seven months, the government has disbursed Rs 39,000 crore for various guarantees, compared to the Rs 7 lakh crore of debt accrued during the BRS regime, he added.

MP Balram Naik dared BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to a debate on the contributions made to tribal communities during the previous BRS administration.