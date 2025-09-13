Telangana Made Reflectors, Tapes Mandatory For Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued new guidelines making reflectors, reflective tapes and rear marking plates mandatory on all vehicles to improve night-time visibility and curb accidents involving parked or slow-moving heavy vehicles.

In line with Supreme Court directives on road safety, the order covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, goods carriers of all categories, passenger vehicles such as cabs and buses, tractors, trailers, construction equipment and modular hydraulic trailers. Only products meeting AIS 057, AIS 089, and AIS 090 standards will be permitted, with strict checks against counterfeit and substandard materials.

A QR-based Management Information System (MIS) will be introduced to verify the authenticity of reflective products. Vehicle fitness and registration renewals will be processed only after QR-coded tapes are verified. Empanelled manufacturers must issue certificates of authenticity and undergo regular inspections.

The transport department will empanel original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) after scrutiny by a committee of senior officers. OEMs must submit test certificates along with four consecutive Conformity of Production (COP) certificates from accredited agencies. Authorisation will be valid for a fixed period and renewed only upon submission of fresh compliance documents.

Foreign manufacturers can participate if they operate through a wholly owned subsidiary registered in India. A bank guarantee and registration fee will also be required.

Strict penalties have been laid down for violations. Manufacturers supplying duplicate or non-compliant products will face cancellation of authorisation, forfeiture of bank guarantees and legal action. Dealers or distributors issuing fake installation certificates must be reported immediately to the police by the concerned manufacturers.