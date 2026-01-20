Telangana Looking To Improve Every Citizen Service Using AI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy outlines Telangana's efforts to innovate using AI a range of issues and policies, during a high-profile session on 'Intelligent Infrastructure for Building Competitiveness' hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos. He explained the government's efforts to integrate AI-led solutions in issues ranging from tracking farmer subsidy to property tax collections, to ensuring delivery of subsidies to women, to urban municipal issues. "System intelligence has been both the problem and the solution."

Speaking about the impact of AI in governance, he stated that with Artificial Intelligence, most governments cannot afford to remain sitting idle. "We realize the value of being proactive and fast."

He explained about the ambitious vision of Telangana Rising 2047 – and the goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

"My capital city Hyderabad is a hub for Global Competency Services (GCCs). The biggest companies across industries operate in my state. So, to remain attractive to investors, I am committed to building intelligent systems."

Several prominent business leaders and policymakers spoke on building intelligent infrastructure -- from smart factories to sustainable energy systems to AI-driven services and smart cities. They showcased examples on effective solutions being implemented in various countries across the world.

The WEF session featured leaders from business, government and academia. Some of the most prominent leaders who attended the session include Hassan Elkhatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Egypt, Varun Sivaram, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Emerald AI, Daren Tang, Director-General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernisation of Germany, Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer, Occidental, Alon Stopel, Chairman, Israel Innovation Authority, Justin Hotard, President & CEO, Nokia Corporation, Gwenaelle Avice Huet, Executive Vice-President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric, Boudewijn Siemons, CEO, Port of Rotterdam, Toshiaki Tokunaga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi, and Kathy Wengel, Executive Vice-President, Chief Technical Operations and Risk Officer, Johnson & Johnson.