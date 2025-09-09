 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Lok Adalat to Settle Pending Cases on September 13

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 Sept 2025 10:55 AM IST

The Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across the state, covering a wide range of cases such as land and revenue disputes, civil matters, cheque bounce cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, compoundable criminal cases, and other litigations.

Telangana: Lok Adalat to Settle Pending Cases on September 13
x
National Lok Adalat.

Hyderabad: Citizens across Telangana have been urged to make use of the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for September 13, 2025, to resolve long-pending disputes.

The Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across the state, covering a wide range of cases such as land and revenue disputes, civil matters, cheque bounce cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, compoundable criminal cases, and other litigations.
Officials said the initiative will help people achieve amicable, affordable, and speedy settlements without prolonged legal battles. Authorities have appealed to citizens to actively participate and bring their cases for resolution.
For further details, the public is advised to contact their respective district or local police units and court authorities.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
National Lok Adalat Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X