Telangana: Lok Adalat to Settle Pending Cases on September 13

Hyderabad: Citizens across Telangana have been urged to make use of the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for September 13, 2025, to resolve long-pending disputes.

The Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across the state, covering a wide range of cases such as land and revenue disputes, civil matters, cheque bounce cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, compoundable criminal cases, and other litigations.

Officials said the initiative will help people achieve amicable, affordable, and speedy settlements without prolonged legal battles. Authorities have appealed to citizens to actively participate and bring their cases for resolution.

For further details, the public is advised to contact their respective district or local police units and court authorities.