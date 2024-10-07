Telangana: Lightning kills 5 at separate places over 3 days

Warangal: A series of lightning strikes in the United Warangal district killed five people over the past three days. On Sunday evening, a farmer and a minor girl were killed by lightning while plucking cotton in the fields of Venkatapur village, located in the Inavolu mandal. The farmer, identified as 25-year-old Kukatla Raju, and a 17-year-old girl, who was helping her parents in the fields, died instantly when the weather suddenly changed and lightning struck.

Three days earlier, in Chowlapally village of Athmakur mandal, two women from a group of eight farmhands were also killed. While the group was plucking cotton during heavy rain, two members sought shelter under a tree, while the others moved to a different location. Lightning struck the tree, killing both women on the spot.

Additionally, in Rangaiahpally village of Regonda mandal, a farmer couple was applying fertiliser to their cotton crop when lightning struck, resulting in the immediate death of the woman.