Telangana: Light to moderate rain likely in these districts

Hyderabad: The Meteorological centre has forecasted normal to moderate rainfall in some parts of the state for the next two days. Rain accompanied with lightning likely to occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Siricilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Wanaparty, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal. Yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on Monday (October 21, 2024) intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23 which will impact Odisha-West Bengal coast, the IMD said.



