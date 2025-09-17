Telangana Liberation Day Celebrated at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: Telangana Liberation Day was celebrated under the auspices of the Central Government at the Parade Grounds on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended as the chief guest and paid tributes at the historic War Memorial at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad and the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before unfurling the national flag.

He later received a ceremonial salute from contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, MP Etala Rajender, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and several other leaders participated in the programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attended the celebrations in 2023.

The day is being celebrated as 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam' (celebration of people's governance day) by the Congress led state government.

September 17, 1948 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

Asserting that September 17 marks the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad State from the tyrannical rule of Nizam, the BJP for the last two decades has been demanding that the day be celebrated officially by the state government.

The saffron party leaders allege that successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and after the formation of Telangana refused to officially celebrate September 17 due to appeasement and vote bank politics.

While the BJP calls it a 'liberation day', the previous BRS regime had celebrated the day as 'National Integration Day'.

The CPI commemorates September 17 as the successful culmination of 'Telangana Armed Struggle' led by the Communists, which the party says forced the Nizam to merge Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.