Telangana Legal Briefs | Blasting near Nyay Vihar come under judicial scrutiny

HYDERABAD: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court deferred hearing of a PIL qua huge blasting operations at the hillocks near Nyay Vihar, the residential complex of the High Court judges in Jubilee Hills. The panel, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) registered suo motu on the basis of a news report and on the basis of a communication addressed by a HC judge to the Chief Justice. The news item related to huge blasting operations at the hillocks in and around Nyay Vihar. It is stated in the communication that the huge blasting operations have become routine and the tremors created by the blasts are felt in the entire vicinity, including Nyay Vihar. The blasts take place without any regulation, including at nights, which the contractors reportedly prefer. The panel earlier ordered notices. They directed the additional advocate general to positively file the counter by next the date of hearing.

Medico gets anticipatory bail

Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a medical student accused in an abetment to suicide case. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Dr T. Sai Ashish Raju, a second year MS General Surgeon student, who is posted at the Cancer Hospital in Warangal. According to the prosecution, the de facto complainant alleged that his daughter, a PG student at Prathima Medical College, had died by suicide unable to bear harassment by the petitioner, a fellow-student who had also slapped her. The petitioner contended that no allegations were made against him in the complaint and that the investigation officer was calling him for questioning despite his name not being in the FIR. He submitted that a message sent by the deceased to the dean and classmates did not mention his name but had expressed distress being caused by her relatives. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the petitioner was posted at the Cancer Hospital, Warangal, two months back, and he had no role in the incident. The judge observed that while the petitioner’s name was not mentioned in the FIR, the police suspected his involvement but considering the status of the petitioner as a student and the circumstances of the case, granted anticipatory bail, subject to certain conditions.





HC slams petitioner with ‘unclean’ hands

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court came down heavily against the suppression of material facts in legal proceedings. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Mohammed Zakir Osman, who sought a direction against the tahsildar of Moinabad to register a sale deed for 0.08 acres of land at Chilkur, Moinabad mandal. The government pleader informed the court that the khata (land record) for the disputed property was digitally unsigned. It was contended that the petitioner concealed crucial information, including numerous transactions involving the land in square yards, discrepancies in link documents, and the existence of a pending civil suit before the civil court at Rangareddy district. Counsel pointed out that in the suit, the petitioner had himself sought a declaration of title over the property. The government pleader also highlighted an ongoing criminal case registered at Moinabad police station against the petitioner for alleged document fabrication and disputes over the property’s title. Justice Shravan Kumar took serious note of the concealment, observing that the petitioner did not approach the court with clean hands and expressed his inclination to dismiss the writ petition outright. Several counsels, representing the affected plot owners, filed impleadment petitions, opposing the relief sought by the petitioner. The court noted that the petitioner had the remedy of pursuing his claims in the pending civil suit before the appropriate lower court. Counsel for the petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the writ petition, which was accordingly allowed.





UHC staff not paid salaries

The Telangana High Court will continue to hear a writ petition challenging the alleged non-payment of salaries and operational expenses for urban health centres (UHCs) managed under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), Hyderabad. Justice Nagesh Bheempaka took on file a batch of writ pleas filed by Priya Darshini Mahila Mandali, Urban Peoples Welfare Society and others contending that the authorities had failed to release funds for salaries, water, electricity charges, and rent despite the fact that the centres were managed by the petitioners, who contended that non-payment was illegal and arbitrary. The petitioners argued that the financial mismanagement and governance in public health services is affecting healthcare workers and the essential services provided to urban communities. They sought a direction against the authorities to immediately release the pending salaries and operational costs, including arrears, to ensure the smooth functioning of the UHCs. The judge posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.