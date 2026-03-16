Telangana Launching New UG, PG Courses

HYDERABAD: As intermediate students begin planning their careers after completing examinations last week, the state government has announced new undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

From defence and security studies, maritime technology, commerce and management, airport and airline management, medical microbiology to climate science and environmental studies, students will have a wide range of new options. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), in collaboration with state universities, is introducing these courses to diversify career opportunities and enhance employability.

The programmes, offered in three-year and four-year (Honours) formats, will allow multiple entry and exit points. Students exiting after the first year will receive a certificate, after the second year a diploma, and after three years a degree. Those completing four years will be awarded an honours or research degree. Credits earned can be used later to resume studies.

A key highlight is the ‘earn while you learn’ provision, enabling students to participate in projects, internships and apprenticeships while earning income. TGCHE chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy said the new programmes integrate technology, management, legal frameworks and sectoral expertise, preparing students for emerging career opportunities in aviation, defence, fintech, agri-tech, AI and logistics.

Admissions will be through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), based on merit in intermediate exams. A notification has already been issued inviting applications from colleges to offer these programmes.

For graduates, universities are also introducing new postgraduate courses, including MA Advanced Defence and Security Studies, MA Land Governance, Agriculture and Rural Development, MA Maritime Technology and Governance, MA Advanced Airport and Air Traffic Management, MSc Medical Microbiology, MSc Medical Immunology and MSc Cyber Security.