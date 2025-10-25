Telangana Launches T-STEM To Map Vocational Labs In Colleges

The digital platform is developed by Centre for Good Governance. “It Is a new beginning of cross-learning and resource optimisation, and no student should be deprived of hands-on practical knowledge from schools to graduation,” said Dr Yogita Rana, secretary, education. She added T-STEM was a step toward building a sustainable, collaborative ecosystem for experiential learning.

The portal enables digital mapping of labs infrastructure for 22 vocational courses across six sectors and general courses. It facilitates resource sharing between GJCs, degree colleges, polytechnics and universities along with slot booking and approval workflows for inter institutional lab usage.

A trial run of the platform was conducted on October 23 with ten students from four colleges engaged in hands-on session at partner colleges. S. Krishna Aditya, director of intermediate education, stated, “With T-STEM we are creating a sustainable ecosystem where students in state can engage with practical knowledge, empowering them to excel academically.”