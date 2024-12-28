Telangana Launches Online Course to Empower Teens Against Drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) has partnered with Edistys Foundation and Kriyate Edutech to launch a ‘drug-free wellness’ initiative, online programme aimed at educating teenagers about the dangers of drugs and empowering them to make healthier choices.

The course is designed in an interactive format and focuses on informing students about the risks of drug use. It also encourages them to make responsible decisions, and involves parents and educational institutions in order to create a unified effort to combat substance abuse.

At the launch event, Sandeep Shandilya, TGNAB director, spoke on the importance of tackling the growing drug menace through education and awareness. Students who complete the programme will receive a certificate jointly issued by the TGNAB and its partners.