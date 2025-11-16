Telangana Launches Major Temple Corridor Project In Northern Region

Hyderabad: The state government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure initiative to establish a temple corridor connecting the renowned shrines of Dharmapuri, Kondagattu, Vemulawada, Limbadri Gutta and Basara in the northern part of the state.

This project is a part of the broader strategy to integrate religious tourism with socio-economic development. It is spread across the districts of Nirmal, Jagtial, Sircilla and Nizamabad, and aims to significantly enhance road connectivity for pilgrims visiting these important spiritual centres.

In the first phase of the temple corridor development, the government has approved substantial funding to upgrade and widen roads across two major circles. Around `412.33 crore has been allocated to develop 15 roads in the Nizamabad-1 circle, with an additional `243.69 crore sanctioned for 15 roads in the Nizamabad-2 circle. This comprehensive road development will employ advanced Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) technology, which promises durable and high-quality construction.

Thirty roads within Nizamabad district are set for development, focusing on improving access to the major pilgrimage towns included in the corridor. Roads such as Malkapur, Kollur, Hunsa, Saluru in one circuit and Nandipeta, Yancha, Basara in another circuit will undergo significant upgrades, facilitating smoother and safer travel for devotees.

Official sources confirmed that the corridor will not only benefit pilgrims but also bolster local economies by attracting more pilgrims The connected temples including the Hanuman temple at Kondagattu, the Narasimha Swamy temple at Limbadri Gutta, the Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple in Basara and the Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri are expected to witness enhanced facilities and greater footfall.