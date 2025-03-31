 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana launches major rice export to Philippines

Telangana
DC Web Desk
31 March 2025 5:43 PM IST

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the export.

Telangana launches major rice export to Philippines
x
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana has commenced its significant rice export to the Philippines, with the inaugural shipment departing from Kakinada port. Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the export, which saw 12,500 tonnes of MTU-1010 rice loaded onto the vessel 'Trung N.'

This initial shipment marks the beginning of an agreement between the Telangana government and the Philippines for the export of 800,000 tonnes of rice. This deal signifies a major boost to Telangana's agricultural exports and strengthens trade ties between the region and the Philippines.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana government 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X