Telangana launches major rice export to Philippines

Hyderabad: Telangana has commenced its significant rice export to the Philippines, with the inaugural shipment departing from Kakinada port. Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the export, which saw 12,500 tonnes of MTU-1010 rice loaded onto the vessel 'Trung N.'

This initial shipment marks the beginning of an agreement between the Telangana government and the Philippines for the export of 800,000 tonnes of rice. This deal signifies a major boost to Telangana's agricultural exports and strengthens trade ties between the region and the Philippines.



