Telangana Launches 99-day Education Drive

The education department, under the 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika has set out a schedule of academic, administrative and campus activities for district officials to implement over the next three months. The initiative, inaugurated on Friday, covers schools, junior colleges, technical institutions, degree colleges and universities till June 12.





“The Government has issued instructions for effective implementation of the programme covering various thematic sectors including education, with a focus on institutional strengthening, infrastructure improvement, enrolment enhancement, generating awareness on the schemes being implemented by the Govt., and academic preparedness across educational institutions in the state,” the memo states.District collectors will supervise the programme and coordinate with education officials. A state-wide special drive from till March 15 will focus on campus cleanliness, sanitation, minor repairs, record verification and digitisation of administrative records. Offices and institutions under the department must also update digital systems and clear pending files.Schools will organise enrolment drives under the Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata programme, survey out-of-school children and run awareness campaigns through community visits and counselling sessions for parents. They must also maintain laboratory records, display charts properly and arrange working models prepared by teachers and students.Junior colleges will focus on admission awareness, evaluation of intermediate examinations and training programmes related to digital governance and AI tools. Technical and collegiate institutions will conduct faculty development programmes, industry interaction sessions, career guidance programmes and placement drives.Universities will organise innovation programmes, hackathons, mini-project exhibitions and skill camps for students, along with academic audits and curriculum reviews aligned with industry needs.“District collectors are requested to personally review and monitor the implementation of the 99-day Action Plan as detailed ... in the education sector and ensure effective coordination among all concerned departments and institutions in the state,” a memo from the department said.