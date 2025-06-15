Telangana Land Issues to Be Resolved by August 15 Under Bhu Bharathi: Revenue Minister

Nalgonda: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday asked officials to speed up works for solving all land-related issues by August 15 through Bhu Bharathi.

Holding a review meeting on the progress of Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu with the officials, he said the farmers were themselves opening up about the problems they faced from their land-related issues during the 10 years of the BRS rule.

The lands of the farmers have been caught in disputes following the start of the Dharani system by the previous government. Revenue officials who could have resolved them sat back helpless due to the Dharani system, which left no other option, including filing of court cases in the event of a dispute.

Stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced Bhu Bharathi with sincerity to resolve all the land issues in the state, he said officials are responsible for the implementation of Bhu Bharathi in ways that benefit the farmers.

So far, 7,576 revenue Sadassulu were conducted at 561 mandals and 4.16 lakhs applications on land issues have been received from the farmers.

The Revenue Sadassulu would be conducted upto June 20. The revenue minister has attended 50 revenue sadassulus across the state so far. He directed the officials to clear the applications as early as possible and take decisions on humanitarian grounds.

Srinivas Reddy noted that a land survey was taken up at five villages for the first time in generations as a pilot project in the third week of May. The survey would be conducted at all 413 villages that do not have “nakshas” (maps of land survey numbers), after completion of the pilot project.

As a part of the pilot project, a survey of 337 acres out of 422 acres of land at Salar Nagar of Gandeed mandal in Mahabubnagar district was completed. Survey of 269 acres was completed at Kommanapally of Bheerpur mandal in Jagtial district out of total 626 acres.

Similarly, a survey of 445 acres of land out of a total 845 acres of land in Mulugumadama of Errupalem in Khammam district was completed. Out of 502 acres of land, survey of 232 acres was completed at Nugunuru of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district.

Survey of 308 acres out of a total 593 acres of land at Shaheed Nagar of Vatpally mandal in Sangareddy district was also completed.

In all, a survey of 1,591 acres of land at five villages under the pilot project was completed out of a total 2,988 acres of land. The minister asked the officials to complete the survey at these five villages within the next 10 days.

He made it clear that the new land revenue system, the Bhu Bharathi Act 2025, would provide comprehensive land details, transparency, resolve land issues and provide clarity on ownership of the lands.