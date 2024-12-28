Farmer kills family, ends life amid mounting debt in Kadapa district

Kamareddy: The last rites of an 80-year-old woman, Lingavva, in Rameshwarpally village of Bhiknoor mandal were delayed by three days due to a land dispute among her family members. The body was kept in a freezer until the dispute was resolved on Saturday, after which her cremation took place.

Lingavva is survived by two sons, Penta Reddy and Ram Reddy. According to sources, Ram Reddy had allegedly misled his mother four years ago to transfer 35 guntas of agricultural land belonging to his elder brother, Penta Reddy, and an additional 25 guntas of relatives’ land into his name.

Despite efforts by Penta Reddy and other relatives to reclaim the land, Ram Reddy refused to return it, leaving the dispute unresolved for years. Following Lingavva’s death early on Thursday, family members and relatives gathered in the village but refused to allow the last rites until the land was returned.

Facing pressure, Ram Reddy agreed to return the disputed land. However, due to the closure of the registration office on Thursday and Friday, the registration could only be completed on Saturday. The land was formally transferred back to Penta Reddy and others, after which Lingavva’s last rites were conducted in the village.