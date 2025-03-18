Telangana: Kin Burn Man to Death over Family Disputes

Karimnagar: A 58-year-old man, Padala Kamlakar, was allegedly murdered by his wife, sons, daughter, and son-in-law, who set him ablaze by pouring petrol on him. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Polasa village, Jagtial Rural mandal.

According to police, the accused include Kamlakar’s first wife, Jamuna, his sons Chiranjeevi and Ranjith, his daughter Shirisha, and his son-in-law Shobhan. Kamlakar was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that ongoing family disputes over property, exacerbated by Kamlakar’s multiple marriages, led to the crime. Police revealed that Kamlakar had three wives, and tensions had escalated after his most recent marriage.

Further searches at Kamlakar’s residence uncovered a cache of weapons, including swords and rods, prompting further investigation into his activities.

In a surprising turn, no community members initially came forward to claim Kamlakar’s body. Jagtial Rural police stepped in to facilitate the funeral proceedings, escorting the arrested family members to conduct the last rites. Notably, his own sons, who were accused in the murder, performed the funeral rituals before being taken back into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the full circumstances leading to Kamlakar’s murder.