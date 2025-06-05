Telangana: Kidnap Case Solved in 3 Hours, Couple Arrested

Kamareddy: Kamareddy police rescued a two-year-old boy who had been kidnapped, within three hours of the incident on Wednesday. The accused couple involved in the abduction was arrested, and the child was safely reunited with his parents. Briefing the media, Kamareddy assistant superintendent of police Bokka Chaitanya Reddy said that the town police received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of the child, Harshith, earlier in the day and launched an investigation immediately.

Makkala Narsimloo, a resident of Gurijakunta village in Bhiknoor mandal, was sleeping along with his wife and son, Harshith, at a fast food centre on Sircilla Road on Tuesday night. The couple woke up to find that their son had been kidnapped by unidentified individuals. Narsimloo promptly filed a complaint at the local police station. Acting on the directions of superintendent of police M. Sharath Chandra, three special teams were immediately formed to trace the missing child.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical support, the police identified the accused as Pallapu Raju and Pallapu Sharada from Domakonda. The couple had used the kidnapped boy for begging at the Kamareddy railway station on Wednesday. Acting swiftly, the police tracked down the suspects and successfully rescued the child. Assistant commissioner of police Chaitanya Reddy warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in such crimes. Kamareddy circle inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy, sub-inspector Sriram, and other police personnel were commended by the ASP and SP for their prompt and effective response.