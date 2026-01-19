Telangana Keen On Women Empowerment: Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said the state government is implementing multiple welfare schemes to promote women’s empowerment and self-reliance.

Speaking after handing over cheques worth ₹11.38 crore as interest-free loans to members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a programme held at Udayaditya Bhavan in Nalgonda, the minister said the government aims to transform 1 crore women into millionaires. He said that immediately after assuming office, the government introduced free bus travel for women in RTC buses, benefiting crores of women commuters so far.

He added that the government has issued new ration cards and is supplying fine rice to cardholders. Free electricity up to 200 units for domestic connections is also benefiting lakhs of families across the state.

The minister recalled that a petrol pump managed by SHG women has been established at SLBC Colony near Nalgonda at a cost of ₹5 crore on two acres of land, and is expected to be commissioned within two months.

District collector B. Chandrasekhar said the government is implementing several schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic status of women and supporting their families, including free bus travel and interest-free loans. He added that bank loans provided to women SHGs had exceeded targets by 165 per cent.