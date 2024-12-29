Telangana: Kaloji University releases notification of 1st phase counselling for PG medical seats

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Sunday released the much-awaited notification for the first phase of state-level web-based counselling for postgraduate medical seats in Telangana.

Counselling was opened for service and non-service candidates under the competent authority quota (CAQ) for PG medical degree and diploma courses in government, private non-minority, private minority medical colleges, and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims).

Candidates whose certificates were verified during online registration and whose names appear in the provisional final merit list on the KNRUHS website are eligible to participate in the web-counselling.

Eligible candidates can exercise web options — the process started at 6 pm on Sunday — to 8 pm on December 31. They can choose multiple courses and colleges based on their preferences and eligibility.

The candidates to whom seats have been allotted need to pay ₹29,600 online as university fee and tuition fee to directly to the respective colleges. Minority quota seats in private minority medical colleges are reserved for Muslim candidates.

The university specified that the candidates failing to exercise web options in the first phase will not be allowed to participate in subsequent phases. Those allotted seats who fail to join their designated colleges will have to forfeit their eligibility for further counselling rounds.