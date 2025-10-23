Telangana: Junior College First-Years To Pay Recognition, Green Fund Fees Online

Hyderabad: First year students of private, aided, residential, and model junior colleges will have to pay recognition fee and green fund fee for the 2025-26 academic year online between October 24 and 31. According to a circular issued by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), the fee is meant for students in the first year of the Intermediate course. Payments are to be made through the portal tgbie.cgg.gov.in, and colleges have been directed to remit the amounts directly to the Board’s account. The instructions apply to all private, aided, and residential junior colleges, while students of government junior colleges are exempted. The Board clarified that separate payments must be made for general and vocational course students.



