Telangana: Journalist Critical After Attack by Unidentified Persons

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Journalist Nitta Sudarshan was violently attacked by unidentified people with sticks and beer bottles late on Friday evening in Yellandu. Sudarshan, a reporter for the local vernacular daily “Aadab Hyderabad,” sustained serious injuries during the assault and was immediately transported to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. His condition has been reported as critical.

Prior to the attack, Sudarshan had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he had received death threats from local rowdies and politicians. The motives behind the attack are believed to be linked to his active role in campaigning for Congress candidate Theenmar Mallanna in the Graduates MLC elections.

Local authorities have started an investigation into the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The attack has sparked concerns over the safety and security of journalists working in the region.