Telangana Joins Centre’s Vahan Portal

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday announced the integration of the state transport department’s data with the Centre’s vehicle database through the VAHAN portal, enabling all vehicle-related services to be processed digitally. The minister also announced the removal of an additional two per cent tax on second vehicle purchases.

The VAHAN national register, launched in 2011, integrates Regional Transport Office data, with the current VAHAN 4.0 platform offering services including ownership transfer, fitness certification and tax payments. Vehicle registration at showrooms will also be processed through the portal.

“Telangana is getting connected to the Vahan and Sarathi 10 years after the entire country was connected to it. Last year, we joined Sarathi, and today, we have integrated with Vahan. This will help interstate transfer, NOC's information or anything on the transport department,” the minister said. The system was launched at a showroom in Begumpet.

“From today onwards, the two per cent additional tax, which was levied on the second vehicle in Telangana, is being removed; now people can buy any number of vehicles without this additional tax,” he said.

He said the government had undertaken reforms, including the removal of 15 check posts, a vehicle scrappage policy, and measures to ensure transparency in registrations.

Hyderabad RTO official Purushotham Reddy said registrations carried out at showrooms since January under CFST will now be processed through the VAHAN portal.

“The vehicle registrations at the showrooms which rolled out from January onwards, was under CFST, from today onwards the vehicle registration will be through 'Vahan portal' It enables online applications for registration renewal, fitness certificates, no objection certificates (NOC), and change of address The platform eliminates the need for multiple visits to the RTO, allowing users to submit forms, pay fees, and upload documents from home.”

Transport joint commissioner C. Ramesh said the VAHAN system provides a centralised national database and facilitates online services including registration, ownership transfer, permits and tax payments.

The minister said the government is examining the demands of RTC employees.

“As the head of the transport department, I pledge to act as a guardian and the head of the family for all RTC employees. The issues regarding the merger of the RTC and the recognition of employee unions are currently under the active consideration of the government.”

He said the government was addressing employee concerns while urging staff to avoid inconvenience to the public.

“The previous government had allowed the RTC to become debilitated. However, thanks to the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the RTC is now gradually recovering and regaining its strength. The government takes a sympathetic view regarding the drivers and conductors who, following the successful implementation of the 'Mahalakshmi Scheme,' have experienced an increased workload.”

He added that employees who had been suspended for several years have been reinstated. “We have taken back several employees who were suspended from the service for around 10 years.”