Telangana Jobless Rate Down In 2nd Quarter

Hyderabad:Telangana has witnessed a notable improvement in its employment scenario in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, with the unemployment rate declining significantly between July and September. According to data released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, the state’s unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above stood at 5.7 per cent in July-September, down from 6.9 per cent recorded during April-June.

The latest figures indicate that while Telangana performed better than its own previous quarter, the unemployment rate still remained marginally higher than the all-India average of 5.2 per cent during July-September.

Sector-wise distribution of the workforce shows a shift in employment patterns within the state. During July-September, 40.5 per cent of the workforce was engaged in agriculture and 22.2 per cent in the secondary sector comprising manufacturing, construction, mining, and quarrying.

The remaining 37.3 per cent were employed in the tertiary or services sector. In comparison, the all-India averages for the period stood at 42.4 per cent in agriculture, 24.2 per ent in the secondary sector and 33.5 per cent in services.



In the previous quarter (April-June), Telangana had recorded 32.9 per cent of its workforce in agriculture, 29.1 per cent in the secondary sector and 38 per cent. The all India distribution during April-June respectively was 39.5, 26.6 and 33.9.

Several states recorded higher joblessness than Telangana during July-September: Uttar Pradesh (5.9 per cent), Uttarakhand (8.9), Rajasthan (7.5), Punjab (6.5), Kerala (8), Himachal Pradesh (7.9), Haryana (6.2), Delhi (6.6) and Andhra Pradesh (8.2).



The revised figures signal a positive movement in Telangana’s employment landscape, with the state government hopeful that continued economic activity and sectoral growth will sustain the momentum in the remaining two quarters of this fiscal.