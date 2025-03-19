Telangana jail dept to host sports & cultural fest for Inmates

Hyderabad: There is a strong need for encouraging sports and cultural activities among the prisoners to foster physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and mental well-being, said Dr Soumya Mishra, director general of prisons and correctional services, here on Wednesday. She announced that the 6th Prisoners' Sports and Cultural Meet will be held in the second week of April.

As part of the preparations, sports equipment worth `4,37,522 was distributed to nodal officers of all jails. The meet will see inmates from all jails in Telangana competing in four platoons of 55 members in volleyball, kabaddi, badminton, carroms, chess and athletics.Dr Mishra highlighted the role of sports and cultural activities in reducing psychological distress and fostering a positive mindset among inmates. She noted that such initiatives provide prisoners with a constructive outlet for their energy, aiding their rehabilitation and reintegration into society, she stated in a press release.Besides the prisoners’ empowerment, the department is also prioritising the well-being of prison staff. As part of this initiative, sports equipment worth `4,81,080 has been distributed to prison staff across Telangana to help them maintain physical fitness, reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. Dr Mishra commended the dedication of officers, coordinators and staff involved in making the initiative a success.