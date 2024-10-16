Telangana: Jagtial MCH Sets Record With 25 Deliveries in 24 Hours

Karimnagar: Doctors at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) centre set a record on Wednesday by performing 25 deliveries within 24 hours in Jagtial district.

The deliveries were conducted by a team of health officials, including two professors and three assistants, led by Dr Aruna Suman, with the support of nurses under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr Ramulu.

Of the 25 deliveries, 13 were normal, and 12 were C-section surgeries.

Dr Ramulu stated that due to the high-quality medical services provided at the MCH, many pregnant women visit the hospital for deliveries. All 25 women gave birth to healthy babies without any serious complications.

He also noted that the number of deliveries at the MCH hospital is steadily increasing. In August, around 300 deliveries were conducted, and in September, the number rose to around 400.

Dr Ramulu praised the doctors and team members for their hard work, which helped achieve the record of performing 25 deliveries in a single day at a government hospital in the district.