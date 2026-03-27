Telangana Jagruti Will Become Political Party: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Former MLC K Kavitha on Friday said the Telangana Jagruti would become a political party.

“We will announce the party flag and agenda on April 25 in Muneerabad. Our goal is to become Sarvodaya Telangana. We will work for that goal,” she said, addressing a press conference in Nizamabad.

“Our entire focus is for the development of Telangana. We are not anyone's B team. Ours will be the number one party in Telangana. We are urging the women, youth, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities to come to the party formation meeting,” Kavitha said, adding that there should be no ego in a political party.

“Even those who criticized me, if they think about the future of Telangana, they can come with us. Our entire agenda is practical and will be approved by the people. If I take up any task, I will not leave it until it gets results,” Kavitha said. “I can lobby in Delhi. I can work hard in the streets,” she added