Telangana: IT wing chief tells taxpayers not to make false claims

Hyderabad: Ashish Kumar Shukla, joint commissioner of the income-tax department, advised taxpayers not to make false claims and file their income-tax returns (ITRs) as per the rules.

He was briefing the drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) of various departments of the GHMC, zonal and circle officers and establishment clerks on filing the ITR, the responsibilities of taxpayers, the dangers of tax evasion, false refund claims and actions as per I-T Act norms.

Shukla said that details of all types of income should be given in the ITR, and documents related to exemptions and deductions should be submitted. “Do not give any wrong details,” he said.

He advised tax-payers to cross-check while filing the ITR. The returns can be filed under the new and old schemes. The ITR should be submitted before the July 31 with proper documentation, Shukla said.

The respective DDOs should examine the total income and deductions etc., in relation to the employees, Shukla said.