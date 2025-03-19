Telangana IT sector experienced remarkable growth over past one year, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The State government has proposed an allocation of Rs.3,527 crore for Industries department in the budget, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Wednesday.

According to him, Telangana has firmly established itself as a leading global investment destination. In January 2025, during the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu held high-level discussions with global industry leaders, actively promoting Telangana as a prime hub for investments.

As a result of these efforts, the State government secured Rs.1.78 lakh crore in investment agreements with 16 world renowned companies across critical sectors such as technology, green energy, defense, and data infrastructure.

This marks a fourfold increase in investment value compared to the previous year, underscoring Telangana’s growing industrial prominence. Additionally, during official visits to the United States, South Korea, and Singapore, the Chief Minister facilitated Rs.14,900 crore in additional investments, further solidifying Telangana’s status as a global powerhouse for business, innovation, and sustainable industrial development.

Referring to Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services, Bhatti Vikramarka said the IT sector in Telangana has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, driven by progressive government policies that actively support the expansion of the services industry.

With a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and advanced digital solutions, the government is committed to fostering technological innovation and modernization. The State government proposed Rs.774 crore for the IT department in the budget.

In September 2024, the Telangana government successfully hosted the prestigious AI Global Summit - 2024, reinforcing the state’s commitment to becoming a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The summit attracted 10,000 delegates, including industry leaders, AI experts, startup founders, and students from over 100 countries, including the USA, UK, Netherlands, and Malaysia. During the event, the government signed 20 strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading AI companies such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and CDAC, as well as several promising AI startups.

As a major step towards establishing Telangana as an AI powerhouse, the government unveiled the AI Strategic Roadmap, outlining key focus areas such as fostering AI-driven startups, upskilling government employees and youth in AI, and integrating AI into governance and public administration.

As part of the Future City initiative, the Telangana government is developing a state-of-the-art AI City spread across 200 acres, aiming to transform it into a global hub for AI innovation and enterprise. This AI City will serve as a center for leading multinational corporations. In a significant milestone for this initiative, Google has committed to establishing an AI-powered Accelerator Center within AI City.