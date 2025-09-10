Telangana IT and Industries Minister Invites Tirupur Apparel Giants to Invest in the State

Hyderabad:Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has extended a strong invitation to apparel industry leaders from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, to establish units in Telangana. During his recent visit to Coimbatore and Tirupur, Sridhar Babu highlighted the state’s world-class infrastructure, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The minister praised Tiruppur’s global reputation as the “knitwear capital of India,” and its nearly 10,000 garment units that provide livelihoods to hundreds of thousands of workers. He pointed to Telangana’s supply of long-staple cotton, a key raw material essential for producing high-quality ready-made garments.

He invited industry leaders from Tiruppur to participate in an upcoming roundtable conference chaired by agriculture and textiles minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. “Following discussions with all stakeholders, we will finalise Telangana’s textiles policy,” Sridhar Babu said.

The minister noted that the US-imposed 50 per cent tariffs had disrupted exports from the apparel sector, making it imperative for industry players to explore alternative strategies and investment opportunities.

During his visit, Sridhar Babu met with key figures including Hero Fashion Group (Ramraj Cottons) chairman K.R. Nagarajan and managing director Sundaramurthy, urging them to consider investing in Telangana. He also engaged with South India Mills Association (SIMA) secretary-general K. Selvaraj and other members, highlighting Telangana’s investor-friendly policies and ease of doing business.

Further discussions took place with leaders of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, including honorary chairman Dr A. Shaktivel and president K.M. Subramanian, along with executive members and representatives of industry bodies such as SIMA and the Indian Texpreneurs Federation. Sridhar Babu assured them that Telangana’s government is committed to providing all necessary facilities and support for new investments.

As part of his tour, the minister visited the Netaji Apparel Park in Tiruppur and interacted with. He was accompanied by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) MD Shashank and Telangana Textiles & Apparel Council Director Dharani Kumar Koganti.