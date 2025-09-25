Telangana Issues Appointment Letters to Group-1 Selectees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated final steps to issue appointment letters to 563 candidates selected for Group-I positions, with the formal distribution scheduled for September 27, according to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

The ceremony will be held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, under the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The move follows a division bench of the Telangana High Court staying a single judge’s directive to annul the Group-I results and manually re-evaluate all answer scripts.

In its order on Thursday, the bench permitted the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to proceed with issuing appointment orders, subject to the outcome of ongoing writ appeals.

On the same day, TGPSC released its final selection list for 563 administrative posts from the Group-I exam, marking the conclusion of the selection process despite one vacancy left unfilled as per court mandate. The commission also opened a 15-day window for candidates to request recounting of scripts, with a prescribed fee.

Selectees reached by Deccan Chronicle expressed relief and gratitude. One candidate, appointed as a commercial tax officer, said: “After months of uncertainty, this feels like recognition of our hard work — though we know appointments depend on the court’s final ruling.” Another, designated as a Municipal Commissioner, added: “The listing restores dignity, but we await judicial clarity.”

State officials held a video conference on Thursday to finalise arrangements: certificate verification must be completed before the ceremony, departments with larger selections, revenue, home, panchayat raj, will coordinate closely, and each candidate may bring two family members.