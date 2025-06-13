Telangana Is Unstoppable — A Role Model For Other Indian States, Says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu here on Friday extended a compelling invitation to global stakeholders to partner with Telangana — a State that has emerged as a beacon of inclusive growth and good governance.

“Many doubted whether Telangana could be formed - today, it is not just a reality, it is unstoppable,” the Minister said, while participating at the Global Leaders' Summit 2025 at Taj Deccan in Banjara Hills. In just a short span, Telangana has demonstrated remarkable progress.

The State’s GDP has reached Rs.16.12 lakh crore, growing at a rate of 10.1 per cent, surpassing the national average of 9.9 per cent. The per capita income stands at Rs.3.79 lakh - nearly 1.8 times the national average.

In the past 18 months alone, the State attracted investments exceeding Rs.3 lakh crore. The life sciences sector has alone drawn Rs.40,000 crore, creating over two lakh new jobs.

The services sector now contributes 66.3 per cent to the State’s GDP, compared to the national average of 55 per cent.

“These are not just numbers. They are the reflection of a new Telangana - progressive, inclusive, and future-ready,” the Minister said.

He reiterated that true partnerships were not merely about financial exchange — they are about shared progress. “That’s why we aim to collaborate globally in areas such as Agro-Innovation, AI-driven Governance, Smart Healthcare Systems, Digital Farming, Future-Ready Education, Sustainable Manufacturing, and Clean Energy,” he said.

“While other States follow trends — Telangana creates them,” he remarked. “So don’t just come here to invest. Come to co-create. Be a part of a transformative journey.”

The summit witnessed participation from delegates representing 25 nations, including Brazil, Germany, Russia, Cameroon, Malta, the UK, Bulgaria, Belgium, the UAE, and Dubai. Sridhar Babu welcomed this convergence of cultures, strategies, and technologies, hoping the platform would evolve into a meaningful bridge for long-term collaboration.

He urged foreign delegates to communicate Telangana’s business-friendly environment and government-backed incentives to their industries and investors back home.