Telangana Is Moving Towards Deflation: Harish Rao

14 Oct 2025 10:17 PM IST

Consumer spending usually increases during festivals like Bathukamma and Dasara, leading to positive inflation: Harish Rao

BRS leader T Harish Rao — DC File

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern that the state economy was heading towards 'collapse' under the Congress government, BRS leader T Harish Rao noted that this was the first time since its formation that Telangana had recorded ‘negative inflation’ on three occasions within a short period.

Referring to data released by the Union ministry of statistics, Rao, a former finance minister, said in a statement that while India’s retail inflation was recorded at 1.54 per cent, Telangana had witnessed deflation in three months: June (-0.93 per cent), July (-0.44 per cent), and September (-0.15 per cent). This reflected the government’s failure, he said

Harish Rao said that consumer spending usually increases during festivals like Bathukamma and Dasara, leading to positive inflation. The negative inflation recorded even during this period proved the government’s economic mismanagement. “Under KCR’s leadership, Telangana stood as a model for development across the nation, but under Revanth Reddy’s corrupt and chaotic governance, the state is sliding into financial decline”, he said.

Harish Rao urged the Chief Minister to abandon his ‘bulldozer politics’ and ‘vindictive attitude’, and instead focus on reviving Telangana’s ‘collapsing economy’ and ensuring financial stability. “This sustained deflation underscores policy paralysis, financial mismanagement, and vendetta-driven governance that have crippled local markets, slowed growth, and pushed Telangana’s economy into a dangerous downward spiral,” he alleged.


