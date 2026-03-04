Telangana Iranian Community Honours Khamenei

Hyderabad: The Telangana Iranian community held a massive rally in which the consul general of the Islamic Republic of Iran participated in Hyderabad to honour Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after his death.

The protest was held to condemn the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly carried out by Israeli and US forces. Demonstrators raised slogans against Israel and the United States during the rally.

One of the protestors described Khamenei as a worker for humanity and peace. "We loved him and wanted to see him as a leader. He is a good leader. We lost that leader. That is why we came here to condemn him. War is not right in any sense," she said."We have seen in history, as far as I know, Iran has never waged war in such situations.

"Stopping the war is the best thing. But what is the solution? The solution is that whoever has made a mistake, they will accept it. If there is an apology, that would be good," she added. Speaking to ANI, another demonstrator, Moulana Hannan Razvi, said, "People joined the protest irrespective of religion, expressing solidarity with Iran."

Earlier on Sunday, Shia organisations Majma-e-Ulama wa Khutaba and Matami Anjuman-o-Grohan organised a protest rally in Telangana's Hyderabad, condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Demonstrators raised slogans against Israel and the United States during the rally.A large number of people participated in protests against the Israeli and US forces.Speaking to ANI, Moulana Ali Hyder Farishta said, "The news from Iran is that the Supreme Leader was killed in a strike from Israel. The whole world is mourning, and in Hyderabad, thousands of youth gathered and mourned his death. There were slogans against the cruel forces of the US."Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, on Saturday, after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, the Assembly of Experts convened a rare emergency session to select a successor. During this high-stakes meeting in Qom, an Israeli strike targeted the building where senior clerics were gathered, according to an Israeli security official. The West Asia conflict has now entered its fourth day of escalation following the joint US and Israeli strikes that killed the Supreme Leader and other top Iranian officials. In response, Tehran has launched retaliatory strikes against American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the Middle East