Telangana I&PR Handle Crosses 70,000 Followers On X; Officials Credit Bilingual Strategy

HYDERABAD: The state information and public relations department’s (I&PR) official handle on X has crossed 70,000 followers. Officials attribute it to a steady stream of bilingual updates and a stronger digital presence across platforms. The department said it was continuing to expand its online outreach and share verified information with citizens.

Through X, Facebook and Instagram, the department shares information related to the Chief Minister, Ministers, major government programmes, development initiatives and policy decisions. Updates are posted in both Telugu and English, widening their reach.

The department said the consistent flow of verified information has attracted thousands of new followers and expanded its digital presence. It added that its proactive presence on social media and commitment to keeping citizens informed about government initiatives have been appreciated by the public.