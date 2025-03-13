Telangana: IPE witnesses 6 incidents of copying at 3 centres

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 witnessed copying or adoption of unfair means on Thursday as the candidates were writing papers for the first-year mathematics, zoology, and history subjects.

According to Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, out of six incidents, four were reported in Siddipet, and one each in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. It was for the first time that the malpractice was reported in Hyderabad during the ongoing examinations.

Out of 4,43,783 registered candidates for the IPE, 4,30,761 examinees were taking the exams. Hence, the percentage of absentees was 2.93. The exams were conducted under Set B.

Previously on March 7, six malpractice incidents were reported, wherein five took place in Nagarkurnool and one in Suryapet during the first-year English paper 1.

On March 11 too, five cases were reported during the mathematics paper 1A, botany paper 1, and political science paper 1 when the first-year examination was underway. Observers were sent to Khammam, Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, and Medchal districts. Reports confirmed that examinations were conducted without any disruptions.