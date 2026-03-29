Telangana Introduces Bill to Protect Elderly Parents

Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday introduced The Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026 in the Assembly, which has provisions for punishing people for neglecting their elderly parents. The law, when approved, will be applicable to government employees, as well as those in the private sector, and aims to ensure a life of dignity, welfare, and financial security to senior citizens in the state.

Senior citizens can lodge complaints of neglect by their children to the respective district collectors who will be required to dispose such petitions within 60 days. If this does not happen, the applicants can approach a proposed Senior Citizens Commission (SCC) for redressal.

If neglect of senior citizens by their children is proved, the Bill provides for deduction from the salary of the employee a sum of Rs.10,000 or 15 per cent of gross salary, whichever is less, each month and the amount will be deposited directly by the employer, whether government or private, into the designated bank account of the senior citizens.

The Senior Citizens Commission is to be set up in three months after the Bill is enacted, and the body will comprise a chief commissioner and two commissioners. While the commissioner will be a retired judge from the High Court, or in subsequent appointments to the post from the ranks of those who served as commissioners on the SCC, the commissioners will be picked from a pool of persons with knowledge and experience in law, social service, administration and governance and worked in the government either as a director, or a commissioner.

There will also be a state level monitoring body to monitor the implementation of the Act, the government said in the Bill.