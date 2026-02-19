Telangana Intermediate Exams 2026 Hall Tickets Released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations 2026. Around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for the examinations, which are scheduled to commence from 25th February 2026.

The hall tickets for both first and second-year students have been made available online in the respective college logins. Students are informed to collect their hall tickets from their respective colleges. The Board has requested that any necessary corrections in the hall tickets be brought to its attention through the respective college principals.

The hall tickets feature a QR code to help students easily locate their examination centres.

Additionally, the TGBIE is going to provide an SMS link to download hall tickets to all the students through their registered mobile numbers for the convenience of the students.