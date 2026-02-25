Telangana Intermediate Examinations Begin

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations commenced across Telangana on Wednesday, with first-year exams beginning at 9 am. The second-year examinations are scheduled to start from Thursday.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations by setting up 1,495 examination centres across all 33 districts.

A total of 9.97 lakh students are appearing for the Intermediate examinations this year, marking one of the largest academic exercises in the state. Authorities have put in place necessary measures to ensure the exams are conducted peacefully and without inconvenience to students.