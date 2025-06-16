Telangana: Inter Supplementary Results Today
Hyderabad: Results of the Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE) will be released at 12 noon on Monday for first and second year students (general and vocational). The website link for checking results will sent through WhatsApp to the registered numbers of all students, the board of intermediate education said. Results will be available in tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
