Telangana: Inter Students to Get Textbooks by Mid-June

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) stated that it has successfully initiated timely printing and distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2025-26. With over 9.5 lakh intermediate students across the state, including nearly 1.7 lakh studying in government junior colleges, the board said it made improvement over previous academic years to ensure timely delivery.

Director of Intermediate Education, S. Krishna Aditya said, “First year textbooks printing is completed by Telugu Academy and dispatch to government junior colleges is underway and to be completed by the first week of June.”

He said second year book printing to be completed by the first week of June. Special officers are assigned to coordinate with government college principals to ensure timely delivery. A logistics partnership with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has been established for effective state wide delivery and to achieve 100% textbook delivery by mid June 2025, ensuring uninterrupted learning to students, he said.