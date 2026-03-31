Telangana Inter Results By April 12

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results will be announced on or before April 12, likely by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Board of Intermediate Education has completed evaluation of 56 lakh answer scripts across 20 spot camps, with OMR sheet scanning to finish in the next two days. The Centre for Good Governance will then process the results.

Officials said low scorers were re‑verified in four phases: 0–10 marks, 25–35 marks, 50–60 marks and 90–100 marks. A total of 9,97,075 students registered for the exams conducted from February 25 to March 18, including 4,89,126 first‑year and 5,07,949 second‑year candidates.



