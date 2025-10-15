Telangana Inter Exams May Begin on Feb. 23

 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Oct 2025 12:12 AM IST

Over nine lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. Once the government gives its approval, the official schedule will be announced for students.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has proposed to start the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from either February 23 or 25. Two draft timetables have been sent to the government for approval. A TGBIE official said the board intends to advance the schedule to ensure faster declaration of results before major competitive exams begin and to conduct supplementary exams before the next academic year starts. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has proposed to start the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from either February 23 or 25. Two draft timetables have been sent to the government for approval. A TGBIE official said the board intends to advance the schedule to ensure faster declaration of results before major competitive exams begin and to conduct supplementary exams before the next academic year starts.

“Until five years ago, exams were held in the last week of February, but they have since shifted to March. Advancing them will help students prepare better for EAPCET, JEE and NEET UG,” the official said. Over nine lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. Once the government gives its approval, the official schedule will be announced for students.

