Telangana Inter Exams from Feb. 25 to March 18

Hyderabad: Theory examinations for intermediate second-year students will be conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026, and for first-year students from February 25 to March 17. All theory papers will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, according to the tentative timetable issued by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE).

The following is the schedule

Second year

Feb. 26: Second Language Paper-II

Feb. 28: English Paper-II

March 3: Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, and Political Science Paper-II

March 6: Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, and History Paper-II

March 10: Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II

March 13: Chemistry Paper-II and Commerce Paper-II

March 16: Public Administration Paper-II and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (for BiPC students)

March 18: Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II.

First year

Feb. 25: Second Language Paper-I

Feb. 27: English Paper-I

March 2: Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, and Political Science Paper-I

March 5: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, and History Paper-I

March 9: Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I

March 12: Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce Paper-I

March 14: Public Administration Paper-I and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I (for BiPC students)

March 17: Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I

The same dates will apply to vocational courses, though a separate timetable will be issued for vocational subjects.

Practical examinations will be held from February 2 to February 21, 2026, including Sundays, in two sessions — 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. English practicals for first-year students will be conducted on January 21, 2026, and for second-year students on January 22.

The Ethics and Human Values examination will be held on January 23, 2026, from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by the Environmental Education examination on January 24, 2026, during the same hours. The Board has stated that if the practical examination dates coincide with the JEE Main 2026 schedule, special provisions or alternative arrangements will be made for affected students.

Inter students can pay fees till Dec. 15

The Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the schedule for payment of examination fees for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for both first- and second-year students, including regular candidates, failed candidates (general and vocational), and attendance-exempted private candidates in the arts and humanities streams.

According to the notification, the last date for payment of exam fee is from November 1 to 14. Students can pay with a late fee of Rs 100 from November 16 to 24; with a late fee of Rs 500 from November 26 to December 1; with a late fee of Rs 1,000 from December 3 to 8; and with a late fee of Rs 2,000 from December 10 to 15.

The examination fee is fixed at Rs 530 for first- and second-year students in general courses, and Rs 870 for vocational courses. Second-year students in general science streams, covering theory, practicals and English practicals, must also pay Rs 870. An additional Rs 100 will be charged for English practicals.