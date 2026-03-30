Telangana Inter Board Releases 2026–27 Academic Calendar

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has released the annual calendar for the academic year 2026‑27, with junior colleges for first‑ and second‑year students reopening on June 1.

Half‑yearly examinations will be held from October 3 to 9, followed by Dasara from October 10 to 21. Colleges will reopen on October 22. Sankranti holidays are scheduled from January 13 to 17, 2027, with reopening on January 18. Pre‑final examinations will be conducted from January 18 to 23, followed by practical exams in the last week of January and theory exams in the last week of February.

The academic year will comprise 224 working days, with March 27, 2027, as the last working day. Summer vacation will run from March 28 to May 30, and advanced supplementary examinations will be held in the third week of May. Colleges will reopen for the 2027‑28 academic year on May 31, 2027.

Secretary S. Krishna Aditya directed all private junior colleges to strictly follow the calendar, observing Sundays and government‑declared public holidays. He added that admissions must be made only in accordance with the schedule announced by the Board.