Telangana: Industries Warned over Odour Plaints

Hyderabad: Following several public complaints about foul odour, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has directed chemical industries in Bachupally, Jeedimetla, Nacharam, Mallapur, Cherlapally and Uppal to strictly comply with odour control and monitoring norms.

A meeting was held with representatives from bulk drug and chemical units, as well as officials from treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDF) and Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL). Forty-eight industry representatives attended the session.

Officials informed the industries of the grievances from nearby residents and instructed them to take immediate steps to control emissions. The units were told to strengthen internal monitoring through dedicated patrolling teams and coordinate with TGPCB’s night patrol squads to identify and address odour sources promptly.

TGPCB warned that strict action would be taken against any unit found violating environmental standards. Regional officers from Medchal and Rangareddy reviewed ongoing compliance, while night-patrol duty sheets were attached as part of the follow-up action plan.