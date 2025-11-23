Telangana Indebted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the people of Hyderabad and Telangana were indebted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who led Operation Polo to integrate the Hyderabad state into India, ending tyranny and atrocities during the Nizam's rule.

Speaking at a `Sardar @ 150 Unity March’ held in Sitaphalmandi in Secunderabad, Kishan Reddy said Patel’s vision, courage, and sacrifice paved the way for Telangana’s true freedom and India’s unity after independence. He called for the younger generation to understand and uphold Patel’s legacy of patriotism and steadfast leadership.

State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao paid tribute, underscoring Patel’s firm decision during the Nizam’s era to ensure Hyderabad’s accession to India, thwarting separatist designs. He lauded Patel as the architect of a united India who overcame immense diversity to create a cohesive nation.

A rally was organized from Shivaji statue in Sitaphalmandi to the Gandhi statue in Chilkalguda. The Unity March and associated celebrations are part of a statewide effort to honor the legacy Patel. Participants took a pledge to continue to stay committed to the path charted by Sardar Patel for a strong and united India.