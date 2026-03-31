Telangana in Top 10 Green Power Producers List, Trails AP

Hyderabad: The installed capacity of renewable energy in Telangana stood at 7,879.74 MW by October 2025, placing it among India's top 10 states. Of the total green power capacity, solar energy contributes 5,033.50 MW, large hydro 2,405.6 MW, wind 128.1 MW, biopower 221.67 MW, and small hydro 90.87 MW.

According to the ‘Energy Statistics India 2026’ report released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday, India's renewable energy potential reached 47,04,043 MW by March 31, 2025, dominated by solar (71 per cent share at 33,43,378 MW), wind (11,63,856 MW), and large hydro (1,33,410 MW) as on March 31, 2025.

According to the report, Telangana’s per capita power consumption rose from 1,356 kiloWatt hours (kWh) in 2014-15 to 2,126 kWh in 2021-22, ranking 10th nationally amid strong industrial demand managed by state utilities.

However, Telangana held just four per cent of India's estimated renewable potential as of March 2025, trailing neighbour Andhra Pradesh at nine per cent. Rajasthan led with 24 per cent, followed by Maharashtra (14), Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (9 each), Karnataka (8.6 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (8.09 per cent). These six states account for over 70 per cent of the nation's renewable potential, cementing their pivotal role in India's green energy transition.

Meagre energy reserves dragged down the state's energy share. In coal reserves, Telangana possesses only 5.81 per cent, far behind Odisha (25.20 per cent), Jharkhand (23.27), and Chhattisgarh (21.28). The state has no lignite reserves — where Tamil Nadu dominated with 79.21 per cent — nor any crude oil or natural gas deposits.

Overall, Telangana commanded 4.22 per cent of India's combined energy reserves and potential, with 1,98,368 MW capacity. Rajasthan topped the chart at 23.70 per cent (11,14,794 MW), followed by Maharashtra (14.26 per cent, 6,71,024 MW) and Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat (both about 9.10 per cent, around 4,27,933 and 4,27,954 MW respectively). This resource scarcity highlights Telangana's reliance on capacity expansion over endowments, which means natural, inherited, or pre-existing resources available to the state.