Telangana in Green Pact With Japan’s City

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the Telangana government and the Japanese city of Kitakyushu will work together to foster green innovation and urban development, including the Musi rejuvenation project.

Representatives of the Telangana government and the Kitakyushu city administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in the presence of Revanth Reddy and Kitakyushu City Mayor Kazuhisa Takechi. The Kitakyushu team led by Mayor Takechi was in Hyderabad to take part in Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

The Japanese delegation was in Hyderabad on an invitation extended by the Chief Minister during his visit to Japan. After the celebrations, Revanth Reddy met the Kitakyushu delegation at a hotel and expressed his admiration for Kitakyushu’s eco-town model, which he had witnessed during his visit to Japan recently in April. “Inspired by your work, we have signed MoUs with several Japanese companies to develop a similar sustainable model in Hyderabad,” he said. The Chief Minister stated that the MoU will focus on inclusive economic growth, zero emission initiatives and urban innovation. Among the key priorities highlighted were the Musi River development and revitalisation project and skilling Telangana's youth. Revanth Reddy said the state government will facilitate Japanese language training for students in the state, and help them explore educational and career opportunities in J a p a n . He also stated that efforts are underway to establish direct air connectivity between Hyderabad and Kitakyushu. “Kitakyushu’s leadership in sustainable urban development mirrors our "Telangana Rising" vision for state’s growth. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership," Revanth Reddy said.

