Telangana: IMD predicts very heavy rains in these districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in most places in Telangana and warned of heavy to very heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places in 10 districts of the state.



Hyderabad city has been receiving light to moderate showers since Friday night and it continued on Saturday too.

The daily weather report issued till 8.30 am today said the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts.

Eturnagaram received the highest rainfall of nine cm, followed by Venkatapuram eight cm (both in Mulugu district), the report said.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam was on the rise with floodwaters entering into the river.

The latest weather bulletin issued at 1 pm warned that heavy to very heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts of the state from 1 pm of Saturday till 8.30 am of July 21.

Heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts, it said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana, it said.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast and the breach of Ashwaraopet tank in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed chief engineers of the department not to leave their headquarters without prior permission of the department secretary.

The minister also told them to monitor the hourly inflows into major and medium irrigation projects and ensure proper operation of gates as per guidelines, a release said.

He instructed them to release flood water as per SOP and issue advance warning to downstream habitations. They were also directed to ensure that there is no loss of life and property.

Officials said disaster management personnel have rescued about 40 people stranded in agricultural fields with the aid of two helicopters, since Thursday evening, following flooding at a rivulet caused by a breach in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.



